Letter: Solutions exist for homelessness

Re: Homelessness in Vernon

Kudos to the Morning Star for publishing Carole Fawcett’s article entitled “Going one-on-one to demystify the homeless.” Carole has gone to the source and delved into the lives of homeless individuals in Vernon. She writes there is far more involved than simply ‘get a job.’

Medicine Hat has done an exemplary job of ending homelessness in that city. Edmonton has an excellent track record; homeless counts have decreased by thousands in the last 10 years.

Vernon does not have to reinvent the wheel, there are multiple working, effective models to reduce and in fact, end homelessness. “Housing First” is only one such program.

The successful programs require support and involvement from all levels of government; civic, provincial and federal. There is help available both to the city and to the homeless among us.

Laura Niven