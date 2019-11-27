LETTER: Sound system issues will be fixed

Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Summerland Legion, I would like to thank all those who came out for the Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Park.

The crowd was reported as the largest in recent memory.

The Legion has received numerous complaints about the public address system.

First I would like to apologize on behalf of the Legion to those who were not able to hear.

Secondly be reassured the Legion will take the necessary steps to ensure the sound system will be adequate for both the Canada Day Picnic and Remembrance Day.

John Dorn

Summerland

