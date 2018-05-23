Letter: Special thanks from Friends of the Library

Dear Editor,

The Vernon Friends of the Library recently held another successful book sale at the Vernon Curling Rink and would like to thank the following for their exceptional service and help: Trevor Koenig at Blenz Coffee for the wonderful coffee service, Jay and Sherry at Interior Freight & Bottle Depot Ltd. for the recycling bins, Royal LePage Downtown Realty for the loan of their community van, and the Dan Trainor family for supplying a truck and utility trailer for the final day’s cleanup.

Not one of the above is a member of the Friends of the Library, but the sale would not go as smoothly without them. A huge thank-you to all.

Vernon Friends of the Library