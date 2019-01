Reader says speeding an issue on Middleton Way

RCMP need to enforce posted speed limit in front of Sawicki Park on Middleton Way.

Vehicles are passing in front of this community park at 50 and 60 km/h while signs are clearly posted at a speed limit of 30 km/h.

If you cross at either crosswalk in front of this park please cross with the utmost care.

Robert Moorhouse

