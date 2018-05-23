Letter: Spill responsibility answers outlined

In response to Maureen’s direct questions: Who is responsible?

Re: Maureen McClocklin ‘s Letter to the Editor May 9, 2018 — Kinder Morgan pipeline

In response to Maureen’s direct questions: Who is responsible? How would a leak or spill be managed? The answers have already been outlined, should the author decide to look at primary sources, National Energy Board Review, Ocean Protection Plan, the Constitution and such.

She concedes that even if she became informed, she still might oppose the Kinder Morgan pipeline. That speaks to why she hasn’t sought answers. They really do not matter. Her position is not about the environment at all. It is about a mood. It is a mood that she shares with a diminishing number of B.C. residents. She speaks of greed and tear-shedding. She wonders “why is not Quebec being changed with penalties too?”

It is hard to fold these points into a line of reasoning, regarding environmental concern.

The silent majority of B.C. residents that support the pipeline are starting to speak up. They are beginning to expect from the anti-pipeline minority informed, fact-based arguments. They are expecting coherent statements. As a B.C. resident, I look forward to seeing such.

Terry Jones

