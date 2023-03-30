Letter: Spring floods

Vernon floods every spring and faces drought during the summer months. Now is the best time to plan a way to save the spring run off so that we have the water when we need it. Instead of flooding our lands, let’s redirect that water into pipelines leading to reservoirs. From there we can distribute the water as needed throughout the hot summer months.

This proposal will create many new jobs in B.C. It may take 10 or more years to complete this plan, but it will be well worth it. Let’s start now.

Cindy Pepper

