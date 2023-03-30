Letters will be edited.

Letters will be edited.

Letter: Spring floods

Letter to the editor

Vernon floods every spring and faces drought during the summer months. Now is the best time to plan a way to save the spring run off so that we have the water when we need it. Instead of flooding our lands, let’s redirect that water into pipelines leading to reservoirs. From there we can distribute the water as needed throughout the hot summer months.

This proposal will create many new jobs in B.C. It may take 10 or more years to complete this plan, but it will be well worth it. Let’s start now.

Cindy Pepper

LettersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OKANAGAN NATURE NUT: Marching into moss season

Just Posted

The City of Armstrong is looking to obtain the public’s feedback on its draft active transportation plan. A survey on the plan is open until April 9, 2023, and an open house will be held in council chambers on April 4. (City of Armstrong photo)
Armstrong looks for public feedback on draft active transportation plan

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce highlighted some pros and cons with the 2023 federal budget Wednesday, March 29. (Chamber image)
Vernon chamber harbours mixed feelings about 2023 federal budget

The rare slender yoke-moss, which lives on a square metre of limestone cliff on the island of Haida Gwaii, is facing threats from a changing climate and competing algae and lichens, says a U of A plant scientist. (Photo: Wynne Miles)
OKANAGAN NATURE NUT: Marching into moss season

The Okanagan College Coyotes won three of four games against the Victoria Golden Tide to open the 2023 CCBC season. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Sweet swinging Okanagan College offence leads to 3-win opening weekend

Pop-up banner image