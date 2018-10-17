Letter: Statement on Small Business Week in B.C.

Liberal MLAs are recognizing the one million British Columbians who work in small business.

BC Liberal MLAs are recognizing the one million British Columbians who work in the small business sector during Small Business Week in British Columbia.

BC Liberal Small Business Critic Coralee Oakes is encouraging people to buy local this week and every week, as a way of supporting B.C.’s hard-working entrepreneurs.

“In my own riding of Cariboo North, small businesses come in all shapes and sizes — from farms and ranches to tourism operators, to downtown storefronts. They are all unique and have different needs, and as policymakers, we have a responsibility to ensure a competitive business climate to help our small business sector prosper.”

BC Liberal Jobs Co-Critic and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo said B.C. is losing that competitive edge, and many small business owners are worried for their future.

“Many of them have expressed deep concerns about the slew of taxes they’re being hit with, by the NDP government,” says Kyllo. “They’re particularly worried about the impending Employer’s Health Tax as well as increases to the carbon tax, which will impact their bottom line in a number of ways.”

“Some of these entrepreneurs will have to choose between laying off workers or raising prices for consumers,” adds BC Liberal Jobs Co-Critic Jas Johal, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough. “Small Business Week is a time to show appreciation for the backbone of B.C.’s economy — but the NDP’s tax schemes show the opposite.”