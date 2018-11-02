Letter: Stop and re-think the cultural centre

We have not been told if we the taxpayers of Vernon will have to pay to have a new parking lot.

FILE — Vernon Public Art Gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy shows off the gallery’s backroom, which she said illustrates the need for a cultural centre. North Okanagan residents will vote on the cultural centre referendum in tandem with municipal elections Oct. 20. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

I have written to the mayor and council and I am so worried about this past referendum that I thought I would write a letter regarding it.

The first of many reasons is that at the information sessions all that was given was why to vote. The people at them had no information as I found out when I went to one at the Village Green and I did not see an open forum meeting where we could ask questions of our city financial representatives, no business plan submitted, no numbers of increases in customers, how they were going to pay for daily costs.

We have not been told if we the taxpayers of Vernon will have to pay to have a new parking lot constructed to replace the one we will be losing.

I would like to know why these groups think that they should have a more modern building that the police or the people that run our city. When everyone is saying they are not doing anything, but they have old buildings and cramped quarters.

We were led to believe that the museum and gallery are important, well the museum is not registered with the B.C, Association of museums, the British Columbia Association of museums, or on hello BC websites. Both websites are old, drab and boring I would not go again to see either place from their websites.

So I am asking the city of Vernon to delay the sale of the land until we in Vernon can have a proper meeting to discuss the project with qualified persons from the city, museum, art gallery and RDNO in attendance to answer all questions with financial reports, reliable surveys for increase in revenue and patronage and operating costs.

If like me you would like a complete financial accounting(business plan) of costs on the Cultural Centre then email or call the mayor and or members of the council and request they listen to us the taxpayers.

Garry Haas