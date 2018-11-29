Letter: Stop oil exports

This is our resource and should supply as many Canadians as possible.

The Trans Mountain Pipeline as it stands moves oil for foreign interests and by passes the needs of Canadians.

This is our resource and should supply as many Canadians as possible. The past exporting of our oil and importing it back as a refined product is absolutely foolish.

To build a larger pipeline with our country taking the risk of our land and inland waters being destroyed as well as the risk of destroying our oceans is beyond foolish it is insane.

If we where to take our oil to the east coast we could actually make our country self-sufficient.

Using oil to as we have been is detrimental to our planet and we must find a way to stop using it in ways that destroy our environment as soon as possible or cut down on its use. The first thing should be jet engines. The oxygen that makes ozone to protect our planet is used to make carbon monoxide instead of ozone.

This makes very hot dry forests and warm oceans. I hope I don’t need to explain the end result.

The bottom line is we must not export our oil and need to quickly cut back on its domestic use.

Ken Caldwell

