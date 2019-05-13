LETTER: Storage project, not solar power, will benefit Summerland

The solar array will have zero effect on our peak and our obligation to buy power

Dear Editor:

Kudos to district staff for a great presentation on the Solar+Storage project in Summerland.

The most significant fact was that Summerland must purchase a set amount of power from Fortis as part of our contract. The amount of power we must buy is 80 per cent of the maximum electricity demanded in a 15-minute period throughout the year.

Typically, this “peak demand” is during the dinner hour on the coldest day of the year.

We must then purchase 80 per cent of this “peak demand” for the rest of the year, whether we use it or not.

READ ALSO: Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

READ ALSO: Site selected for Summerland solar project

Slides presented by the district suggest that the power we must purchase, but cannot use, averages out to $200,000 per month!

These “penalties” pay for the vast amount of infrastructure required to deliver “peak demand” for 15 minutes in the dead of winter. That’s a staggering $2,400,000 per year that we pay for power that we cannot use!

Unfortunately, during the dinner hour on the coldest day of the year, it is dark outside.

The solar array will have zero effect on our peak and our obligation to buy power. It simply means we will use less of what we have to buy.

The battery storage, however, can reduce the peak.

These batteries can be charged during times of low demand and discharged during times of peak demand.

The graph displayed by staff showed the battery storage could shave our peak by five per cent. That would reduce the $200,000 per month we pay for power we cannot use, to $190,000 per month.

Staff confirmed that the net cost savings per year for the Solar+Storage project would be $250,000.

I have to wonder what the motivation to spend $7 million on this project actually is. The solar portion will not affect how much power we have to buy as that is determined in January.

Solar power is less “green” than the hydro-electric power we currently buy.

The only benefit will come from the battery storage facility, which could be constructed without the solar array.

Ian McIntosh

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

Just Posted

Couples announced for Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Dancers kick up their heels in support of the North Okanagan Hospice Society

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Vernon nature centre readies for garage, plant sale

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s huge three-day garage and plant sale runs May 24 to 26

North Okanagan-Shuswap society shreds for funds

Crime Stoppers to host fundraising Shred A Thons in Vernon and Shuswap region

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

VIDEO: Grey skies and showers this week across the Okanagan Valley

Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

Kelly Avenue is named after Wellington Kelley

Judge Wellington Kelley was a prominent Summerland pioneer. To honour Kelley’s contributions… Continue reading

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Most Read