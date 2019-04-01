Vernon has been under several dust advisories since the snow melted this spring. (File photo)

Letter: Street sanding alternative needed

Time to end the dust advisories

Here in Vernon, we have been under an air quality advisory many times this past winter and for long periods of time.

We are still under an air quality advisory. It has to do with dust from road traction materials that are presently used on roads. There is a maximum size but no minimum size set.

Read more: Dust advisory issued

Read more: More dust

The use of crushed rock dust is causing a lot of health problems for many people with respiratory and heart problems. It also plugs furnace filters and many air filters of all kinds. It also causes people to wash their cars every few days and, therefore, is wasting precious water supplies.

Right now we have dump trucks going down our road every 15 minutes. The dust is so thick it has covered the entire house. It’s plugged my furnace filter and my lungs are starting to hurt. The cars are covered and both inside and outside my boat is covered. I mean really covered.

At times it is so thick it looks like fog over the valley. It’s time to stop the use of rock dust for winter road traction and come up with an alternative that is safe for peoples’ health.

Mark Perry

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
