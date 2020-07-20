Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Summerland mayor demonstrates strong leadership

Toni Boot’s recent actions against racist symbols applauded

Dear Editor:

Thank you for running the story about your mayor’s affirmative actions in regards to the confederate flag items.

Her fearless stance against racism and displays of racist symbology is an excellent example of leadership.

Her quick and decisive action, on a personal level, beyond her office and process of making policies is absolutely inspiring.

Empowering the people to do what they can, when they can to divert hatefulness in its many forms.

Angie Stewart

Summerland

Letter to the Editor

LETTER: Summerland mayor demonstrates strong leadership

