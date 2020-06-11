LETTER: Summerland RCMP thanks public for support

As the Summerland RCMP detachment commander, I would like to say thank you to the citizens of Summerland.

In communicating on behalf of the officers in Summerland and every other police officer I personally know, it is you, the people that gives us the drive and motivation to do the job we do.

During relentless days, weeks, months and years of tragedies, violence, and negative social exchanges, our job unfortunately has an effect on police officers and their families.

This is a time for us to remember the overwhelming good people within our community and reflect back on why we do our jobs.

So once again, thank you.

Sgt. Dave Preston

Summerland RCMP detachment

Summerland

