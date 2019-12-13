LETTER: Support needed to eradicate polio

As long as it exists the disease can suddenly erupt and spread anywhere

Dear Editor:

The world has been fighting polio for almost 70 years, beating it back to tiny final reservoirs in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The goal is to at last eradicate this terrible, incurable disease as we did smallpox, and it’s within our reach.

Canadians tend to be complacent about infectious diseases “over there,” believing borders will protect them, yet AIDS, SARS, and numerous other diseases show this to be a false sense of security.

READ ALSO: New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

READ ALSO: Philippines says 136 people have died in measles outbreak

And despite decades-long efforts, new polio cases suddenly appeared this fall in the Philippines and just now in Malaysia, a huge distance away from known sources.

As long as it exists the disease can suddenly erupt and spread anywhere, even to countries like Canada where so many increasingly refuse vaccinations.

Our grandparents will remember the dread of polio, perhaps even knew a victim.

Unlike them, we have a choice: the agencies responsible are heading a massive push to destroy this virus once and for all, but need money.

It’s critical that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges Canada’s share of funding to complete this critical task.

Oliver Mark

Saanich

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Three amigos take on Trump
Next story
LETTER: Universal pharmacare program needed

Just Posted

‘Miscommunication’ behind Frosty melt in Vernon

Bylaw working with owners to get permits in place for holiday decoration, city says

Vernon airport prepares for plane crashes

Several agencies practised emergency response in tabletop exercise

Enderby pilot to make second journey to Antarctica

24-year-old pilot flies as a first officer for Calgary-based airline

Vernon bylaw says Frosty has to go: store owner

Vernon Teach and Learn told to take down inflatable snowman

Night eyes for Kamloops-based air ambulance

Helicopters equipped with military-grade night-vision technology

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Three amigos take on Trump

Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron talk U.S. president at NATO meeting

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

LETTER: Universal pharmacare program needed

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step

LETTER: Support needed to eradicate polio

As long as it exists the disease can suddenly erupt and spread anywhere

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

Most Read