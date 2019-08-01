LETTER: Support shown for patio on Main Street in Summerland

Seasonal patio has been completed at bakery

Dear Editor:

As a downtown business, we’re always grateful for the support we receive from our local community in Summerland.

But we’re blown away by the response we’ve received with the installation of our seasonal summer patio.

Thank you to everyone who has expressed their excitement over our new patio, including the District of Summerland staff and mayor and council for their promotion of downtown revitalization opportunities.

Communities such as Fernie have utilized similar seasonal programs, helping to draw more people into the downtown and encouraging them to stay longer.

Thanks to Marty Newstead for consulting with us on the patio’s accessibility.

The patio will be open all summer until October.

We invite the community down to enjoy the atmosphere or our wonderful downtown.

Todd Laidlaw and team

True Grain Bread

Summerland

