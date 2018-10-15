Letter: Tactics frowned upon

One can turn a public resource used by many to a nearly private one dominated by a few.

Regarding Mr. McKay’s letter of Oct. 5 objecting to boating restrictions on the Shuswap river so that he can water ski to the Mara Bridge rather than stay on the lake:

Sir, as the “no-towing” recommendation has now been removed from the District’s proposal to the Department of Transport, congratulations.

You have proven that by using money to threaten the Regional District, one can effectively turn a public resource used by many to a nearly private one dominated by a few.

When your grandchildren come to the age of understanding, I suspect they will disapprove of your tactics — and their result.

Peter Vander Sar