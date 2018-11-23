Letter: Take time to learn difference

Mr. Leckschas, like many on the NO side, wants us to focus on the referendum process.

Mr. Leckschas, like many on the NO side, wants us to focus on the referendum process, calling it horribly flawed, in which, “—— we do not know what we are choosing(other than first past the post).”

Mr. Leckschas has obviously not availed himself of the many videos and print materials that are out there. It is the duty of every voter to make an informed decision. Has Mr. Leckschas taken that duty seriously? As he says, “Democracy works when voters make informed decisions.”

Mr. Leckschas attacks PR yet seems blind to the downsides of FPTP, which are many. Perhaps he hasn’t taken the time to become knowledgeable of these, like government by the 40 per cent, strategic voting, votes not counting, not all votes having the same value, policy lurch, vulnerability to lobbying, openness to attack ads, inordinate power of a few swing ridings to turn an election 180 degrees etc. etc.

When the dust has settled and PR has become a reality and accepted, what will Mr. Leckschas say to his grandchildren when they ask him, “Grandpa, how did you vote in that important referendum in 2018?”

Daryl Sturdy