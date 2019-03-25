Letter: Technology, not govt, reason for costly vehicle repairs

The current technology, not the government, is to blame for the high vehicle repair costs, an auto shop owner says in response to an advertisement. (Morning Star file photo)

In regards to the full page ad, written and signed by David Black of Move Up concerning the liberal government and their idea of privatizing ICBC, Black comments that ICBC “gave blank cheques to auto repair shops under the Express Repair Program.”

As an Auto body shop owner in Vernon for over 40 years, I feel I might have some insight into this erroneous and uninformed accusation. If Black knew what he was talking about, he would know the Express Program At ICBC came into effect in 1996 under the NDP Government not the Liberals as a way to streamline the repair process for the public.

It has been a great success and actually ensures a better idea of the costs involved with vehicle repairs earlier on, allowing an informed decision about vehicle value vs. repair costs. The Express Repair system works on a “checks and balance,” with interaction by both the repair shop and the Insurance Corporation, allowing the process to be monitored at every step.

To cast doubt on the Express Program, based on ignorance of how it actually operates, fuels unneeded bias.

If Black, and in fact the media, would like an answer as to why vehicle repair costs are higher now than in the past, the answer is very simple. Vehicles are far more expensive to repair because they are far more complicated than they have ever been.

Parking assist, lane departure, four-wheel drive SUVs found in many driveways, electric and hybrid cars. We are no longer drive our fathers 1970 Pontiac Laurentian. To try and blame a failing economic situation at the Insurance Corporation on Express Repair shops is shortsighted and far off base.

Repair costs are high no matter who your insurer is, private or public.

Scott K Schneider

Monashee Auto Body (79) Ltd.

