Letter: Thank you for quality care

On Thursday, April 19, 2018, I had hip-replacement surgery performed by Dr. J. Splawinski and his team. Prior to the surgery, I attended a couple of orientations at the ortho clinic and a meeting with a nurse and anesthesiologist.

I was only in the hospital for Friday and then discharged on Saturday, April 21.

Since being released I have had one visit from a physiotherapist and another scheduled for next week. I will then be attending physio at the hospital.

My wife and I wanted to express our sincere thanks to everyone at the hospital for their kindness and efficiency. I can’t remember all the names but you will know who you are. This applies to the admitting staff, my surgeon, everyone in the operating room, nurses, physiotherapists, the ladies cleaning my room, and the ladies bringing me my meals.

I was incredibly impressed by everyone at the hospital and my stay was extremely comfortable.

Pieter Droge