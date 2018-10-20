Letter: Thank you to all who ran

Voting is well underway at Vernon Secondary School, one of three voting locations in Vernon. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

I am writing this after I have gotten back from fulling my obligation as I live in a democracy, I have voted.

I would like to take a minute to thank all those individuals that allowed their name to stand in this election. If you got elected, congratulations and now the hard work begins; If you did not, please try again so as to keep our democracy alive.

To all of us that exercised our right to vote, thank you, and take pride in the fact that you are working to keep our country for the people.

If you did not exercise your right to vote then please do not exercise your right to judge how these people govern our city. When you vote then you can as express your views.

Garry Haas