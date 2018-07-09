Letter: Thank you to mayor and council

Vernon Native Housing Society’s Board of Directors would like to express our appreciation.

Vernon Native Housing Society’s Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to the City Council for their support of the development permit for this much-needed housing in our community.

With the need for affordable housing in Vernon and vacancy rates at an all-time low, approvals for development proposals like these are crucial if we are to meet the very real needs of our community members.

Our society has been offering affordable housing since 1989; this new housing, to be developed at the 5500 block of 27th Avenue, is a wonderful opportunity to enhance the living conditions for local aboriginal elders, individuals with accessibility challenges, and families living off reserve. The new housing will include cultural programming and healthy lifestyle activities that will have a positive effect on the tenants’ well-being. These 38 new units of affordable rental housing will allow 38 households to live healthier and more productive lives.

It is our experience that access to affordable rental housing — a stable and safe home — allows people to focus on education and employment opportunities. We see many finish programs such as nursing, social work, carpentry, mechanic and other trades, going on to secure employment in these fields and then move into market housing or buy their own homes.

Units like these offer families a safe environment to get back on their feet after a divorce, the death of a spouse, an accident, loss of employment, and situations like these. Many find employment or make the decision to seek educational opportunities. These benefits are real, not just for these individuals and their families, but for Vernon.

We continue to see the need for affordability and diversity in housing options; working closely with other housing non-profits we know that most have hundreds of people on waitlists. The need is overwhelming and every new unit is a win for our community. We would like to sincerely thank the City Council again for their decision.

We are looking forward to developing new housing that is an attribute to the neighbourhood and a much-needed resource for our community. We welcome any questions from the neighbourhood at reception@vernonnativehousing.com.

Karen Gerein

