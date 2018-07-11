Letter: Thanks for the pipeline series

I would like to say thank you to the Vernon Morning Star for the five articles on the pipeline.

I would like to say thank you to the Vernon Morning Star and Black Press for the five articles regarding the pipeline.

It was informative and good reading. I will not say that I have changed my view, but I will say that I learned a few things I did not know and a few things I thought I knew we incorrect. As I was once told if you cannot learn a new thing every day you do not care. I learned a lot from your articles.

Now if you could do the same for the voting system as many including myself are confused.

Garry Haas