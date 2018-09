Thank you, thank you, many, many thank yous to the many generous donors.

Dear Enderby and District Residents:

Thank you, thank you, many, many thank yous to the many generous donors, the many generous buyers, the Enderby Curling Club, and the many volunteers that made our 2018 Garage Sale a great success.

Also thanks to the volunteers that showed up at our super quick clean-up on Sept. 10.

We look forward to our next sale in 2019.

John Pavelich

Garage Sale Chairperson, Enderby & District Lions Club