Letter: That’s not affordable housing

This letter is in response to the city going with the third reading for changing the zoning for the Creekview Heights development.

The developer, Highstreet Ventures, states these units are needed in Vernon for young professionals and seniors. I too believe Vernon needs more affordable rental units, but these units are starting at $1,200 per month for a one bedroom, I think this will be out of reach for most seniors and the young professionals would have to make $25 per hour for their rent to be 50 per cent of their net earnings.

These units will be electric heat and I assume hot water, that will add another $125 per month (rough estimate). For someone earning minimum wage, these units are totally out of reach. Most communities in B.C., the rents are skyrocketing due to the lack of rental suites. This is primarily caused by the tax-free money landlords are making on Airbnb properties.

As our city council won’t face or make a decision on controlling these “illegal” rentals maybe they could demand that Highstreet Ventures make at least one-third of their new development delegated to affordable rentals.

Tony Haigh