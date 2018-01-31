LETTER: The debate over Jerusalem

Differing viewpoints can be heard

On Thursday, Jan 18, I wrote a letter to the editor responding to Mr. Martin Vegt’s letter of Jan. 12 (Naming Jerusalem as capital a shameless move). I know of at least one other person that did the same. To date neither of us have heard back from you nor had our letters printed in your paper.

As I am well aware that not every letter can be published, I have since noticed that your paper published another letter on Jan. 22 (Democracy placed in a fragile state) that, along with Mr. Vegt’s letter, was also very unflattering to President Trump.

I find it very interesting that your newspaper is far more willing to publish these types of letters without giving others — such as myself — opportunity to voice a “different” view. I guess there’s no such thing as objective journalism anymore?

While we have unfortunately come to expect this kind of thing from news outlets such as CNN, I really believed that your newspaper would be different and not have a problem with printing another viewpoint.

Please do your readers a favour and be willing to use more objectivity when choosing which letters to print. I believe they deserve to hear more than one opinion and view — especially on these important issues — and most especially when there are facts that have been misconstrued and need to be addressed.

Kelli Beaucage

