Letter: The problem with protocol

Ever notice that when some upper-echelon type goes before the media that, inevitably, the word “protocol” is trotted out as if to say, “No problem.”

You are listening to this and you say to yourself,”Why can’t this clown actually say that there really was a massive screw-up and say such?”

Instead, what you see is this Bambi-in-the-headlights spokesperson scurrying under the nearest rock avoiding the issue altogether.

Anyone else out there wonder the same?

Gary Biro

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.