Financial institutions promote later life as ‘The Golden Years.’

Such a misrepresentation of the truth reeks of being the manipulative tweaks of unscrupulous young geeks.

They ought to be forced to live with a senior for weeks and weeks. Then those money-motivated upstarts would have to listen to one of us human antiques drone on and on about how our rusty old body creaks, squeaks and leaks.

Lloyd Atkins