Letter: Time-tested and troubled

It has been time-tested and that is why we are having a referendum.

I read Tony Walter’s opinion piece in the Morning Star (Sept. 19) with interest.

He ends by stating … our present time-tested system. I would point out that it has been time-tested and that is why we are having a referendum because people do not want to have any party in power for the next four years when they only have 40 per cent of the vote.

Personally, I would prefer an electronic voting system to be put in place so the public, not the politicians, make most decisions on moral and major spending issues. It made sense hundreds of years ago to elect a representative when it took several days travelling by horseback and other means to reach the centre of power but in this day and age of instant news the public are much better educated in political matters and one vote every four years or so is not sufficient.

Brian Sutch

