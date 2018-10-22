Letter: Time to address noise issue

It can only be described as sounding like a huge constipated wasp.

Finally, the valley fog burnt off and with the sun shining I thought I would spend a peaceful time doing fall garden chores in the afternoon sun.

However, I had barely set foot in my garden when something that can only be described as sounding like a huge constipated wasp churned past overhead.

I have had similar experiences where the peace has been shattered by this vulgar sound when hiking on the Adventure Bay trails and I have heard many other similar complaints by people living in the Bella Vista and Landing areas.

Now we have a new mayor would it be too much to ask that this annoying problem finally is addressed?

Brian Sutch