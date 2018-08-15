Letter: Time to find agreement

Attention Lake City Casino:

Give your employees the wages they deserve. I’m a retired bartender and member of Local 40, and I for one know what its like to raise a family here in the Okanagan. Thank God I had an employer who respected me and the union and the high cost of living.

My tips were my own plus a healthy Christmas bonus.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars pass through the casino coffers every week; don’t tell me an agreement can’t be reached.

P.S.: As a retired union member it is against my grain to cross the picket line.

Sharon Burton