Letter: Time to reduce taxes

The city’s early warning system has gone off expect another year of tax increases.

The city’s early warning system has gone off expect another year of tax increases, but as they say it may not be this rate, it could be even higher.

Since we moved to Vernon in 2000 taxes have gone up every year, but roads are still bad, we still have empty buildings. Why?

When they wanted to build the addition to the arena we were told (I checked with neighbours and others) that for one year we would have to pay for both the Performing Arts Centre and the addition, then the PAC would take care of the arena addition. Now they are saying that the Cultural Centre will be paid for by the PAC, now is the time for some transparency here and let us see the financial report showing which one will be replaced and then own up to using one loan to get the OK on two more. I guess this means another addition to our property taxes.

This could have been brought up at a public hearing for the Cultural Centre if one had been planned and the properly qualified people were in attendance to answer questions.

Another thing that bothers me is the wage bill that is getting bigger every year but my pension does not. Maybe it is time to bring a time management company and get an unbiased look to see if we are getting value for the dollar, especially those in the six-figure category. We could even contract items out and get a lower price as many other cities are doing in Canada.

Maybe it is time to take a look at the cost of belonging to the Regional District and if we can save money by going it alone, then this might be another thought.

I like most in this town would like to see one year where the taxes actually drop as they are doing in many cities our size. If we have to, let’s slow down on spending all this money on parks. I would not like to see this as I think we have great parks, but in reality how many people are using these parks and then the big question are they taxpayers?

Garry Haas

Previous story
COLUMN: Higher interest rates will slow B.C. economy after ‘unusually robust’ show
Next story
Letter: Prevention is our only hope

Just Posted

UPDATE: Vernon RCMP block road near found mortar

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the scene for a live mortar that has been located.

Predator Ridge partners with Kingfisher

With their base at Predator Ridge, Kingfisher Heli will be one of B.C.’s most accessible inclusive heli-ski operations.

Teck Regional Snow Camps return to Okanagan

The next camp of the season is slated for Nov. 23 - 25, and will focus on athletes ages 8-12.

Man barricades himself near Enderby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrest Mara man after three hours

Spallumcheen on hook for fourth officer

Province says Township of Spallumcheen requires four RCMP officers for coverage, not three

Vernon Winter Farmer’s Market kicked off Friday

The market will take place every Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann back together

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Rotary Carol Fest kicks off Christmas season

More than 40 groups perform at 66th annual event Dec. 1 & 2

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Eighteen BCHL graduates taking hockey trip of a lifetime

The fourth-annual Friendship Four NCAA hockey tournament starts Friday, Nov. 23.

Most Read