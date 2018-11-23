Letter: Time to reduce taxes

The city’s early warning system has gone off expect another year of tax increases, but as they say it may not be this rate, it could be even higher.

Since we moved to Vernon in 2000 taxes have gone up every year, but roads are still bad, we still have empty buildings. Why?

When they wanted to build the addition to the arena we were told (I checked with neighbours and others) that for one year we would have to pay for both the Performing Arts Centre and the addition, then the PAC would take care of the arena addition. Now they are saying that the Cultural Centre will be paid for by the PAC, now is the time for some transparency here and let us see the financial report showing which one will be replaced and then own up to using one loan to get the OK on two more. I guess this means another addition to our property taxes.

This could have been brought up at a public hearing for the Cultural Centre if one had been planned and the properly qualified people were in attendance to answer questions.

Another thing that bothers me is the wage bill that is getting bigger every year but my pension does not. Maybe it is time to bring a time management company and get an unbiased look to see if we are getting value for the dollar, especially those in the six-figure category. We could even contract items out and get a lower price as many other cities are doing in Canada.

Maybe it is time to take a look at the cost of belonging to the Regional District and if we can save money by going it alone, then this might be another thought.

I like most in this town would like to see one year where the taxes actually drop as they are doing in many cities our size. If we have to, let’s slow down on spending all this money on parks. I would not like to see this as I think we have great parks, but in reality how many people are using these parks and then the big question are they taxpayers?

Garry Haas