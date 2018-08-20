FILE — MP Mel Arnold (back middle) speaks with residents, who also left suggestions, at a public town hall forum on agriculture at Centennial Hall in Armstrong. (MP office image)

Letter: Time to step up and rep the people

Thank you to Conservative MP Mel Arnold for holding a public town hall.

Thank you to Conservative MP Mel Arnold for holding a public town hall (Aug. 27, Schubert Centre 7-8:30 p.m.).

I hope many people go to this meeting because I don’t think Mr. Arnold is talking to constituents who are caught up in the opioid crisis, the homeless crisis, climate change (smoke from fires, mudslides, evacuations, etc.) or have loved ones who are missing or have been murdered.

I have two reasons for saying this: First, I attended the July 31 town hall in Armstrong on agriculture issues. The meeting was over 15 minutes ahead of schedule because of a lack of concerns or questions. Mr. Arnold must have realized there is little that these constituents need from an MP at this time.

Secondly, I reviewed Mr. Arnold’s parliamentary record (openparliament.ca, ourcommons.ca). Over the three y,ears he has been in Ottawa representing us, he has spoken or commented on this riding only 10 per cent of his time. He has also put forward legislation related to abortion and firefighting equipment. But I can’t find, nor could his staff provide me with, information that indicates he is talking to the government about the serious issues his constituents are struggling with.

Mr. Arnold says he wants to run in the next election but so far there is little evidence that he has the skills or desire to address our problems. On Aug. 27 constituents need to tell him what his priorities are for the next year and if his record hasn’t improved by the 2019 election, he should be shown the door.

There are very serious problems facing the people of this riding and we need a voice in Ottawa that represents us.

Barbara Cousins

Letter: Proper understanding of Prop Rep

