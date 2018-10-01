Letter: Two-bitted to death

Another piece of democracy gone.

I never thought I would live long enough to say I have been two-bitted to death. BC Hydro, sanctioned by BSUC are now charging 25 cents plus GST (for which l receive no goods or service) for their crisis fund. Twenty-five cents is not much, but multiply it by 1.8 million monthly users, that is some serious money.

Both the federal and provincial governments say take more from the rich to give to the middle class. They might just as well take what’s left of my OAP raise I got this year of $1.17 — 25 cents and GST leaves me 91 cents.

I will call this my “because” fund. Why? Because I can’t buy a cup of coffee, two nice tomatoes, a loaf of bread or an ice cream cone. It will take $1.5 m to start up the fund plus personnel, to administer the fund.

If this doesn’t niggle your butt, this might: If your application is accepted, you may apply as many times as necessary. It does not have to be repaid. It is not a loan t is a gift.

Someone once said nothing in life is free. They were wrong so is BCUC and BC Hydro.

Shame on you.

Rose Pollock

