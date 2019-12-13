LETTER: Universal pharmacare program needed

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step

Dear Editor:

I’m struggling to afford medications and I’m not alone. This time of year is particularly tough for people like me and them.

It shouldn’t have to be this way.

There is a huge opportunity for the new minority government to implement universal, single-payer pharmacare.

READ ALSO: Health experts urge federal leaders to commit to national pharmacare

READ ALSO: LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

The Liberals promised to make this happen and the NDP are fully behind it.

Healthcare experts, small businesses and unions are 100 per cent for it.

It will save Canada billions of dollars.

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step. It’s the unfinished business of medicare.

It’s about time the government gets this done.

Greg McGowan

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Support needed to eradicate polio

Just Posted

Vernon airport prepares for plane crashes

Several agencies practised emergency response in tabletop exercise

Enderby pilot to make second journey to Antarctica

24-year-old pilot flies as a first officer for Calgary-based airline

Vernon bylaw says Frosty has to go: store owner

Vernon Teach and Learn told to take down inflatable snowman

Night eyes for Kamloops-based air ambulance

Helicopters equipped with military-grade night-vision technology

City of Vernon invests in safety, infrastructure and well-being in 2020 budget

Firefighters, bylaw and infrastructure behind Vernon’s 4.91% tax hike

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Three amigos take on Trump

Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron talk U.S. president at NATO meeting

LETTER: Support needed to eradicate polio

As long as it exists the disease can suddenly erupt and spread anywhere

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Morning Start: What’s the deal with Friday the 13th anyways?

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 13

Most Read