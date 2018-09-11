Letter: Used book sales good for all

Donating and buying used books really helps.

I stepped into the Alpine Book Warehouse last week. Wow. It looked like a library with shelves full of good books. Kids were milling around the children’s section, too.

Apparently, $35,000 was raised from last year’s book sales to support Special Olympics and other local good causes.

Fortunately, in Vernon, we have many groups run by helpful volunteers reselling our over abundant stuff from our modern affluent consumer lifestyle, keeping reusable items out of the landfill while raising funds for worthy causes.

The Georgette shop supports mental health, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s garage sales support environmental education programs and there’s many more.

As David Suzuki said in a recent book title; this is “Good News For A Change.”

We must seriously practice the 3Rs; Reduce, Reuse and Recycle — in that order. Remember that recycling takes lots of energy to shred or melt, rebuild and redistribute.

Roseanne Van Ee