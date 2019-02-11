Letter: Vernon emergency services exceptional

I would like to thank all the emergency department for their great kindness to me when I was there recently.

I was treated with such compassion and such caring it truly made a mark on me. The ambulance workers were so professional and just the camaraderie between the workers eased my stressful situation. Just the soft smiles and fun bantering between the ambulances workers instantly made me at ease.

I would like to thank one nurse in particular, Tamara. The very moment Tamara entered my room, I totally received the most wonderful nursing I have ever experienced. It is such a special gift to be able to care so well for others.

Thank you all who made my stay so sweet. I really appreciate all the hard-working doctors, nurses, volunteers and medical personnel in those ambulances. We are truly blessed in Vernon.

Laurie Juli

