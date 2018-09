It might be interesting to note that B.C. did away with a transferable ballot system of voting.

For those interested, it might be interesting to note that B.C. did away with a transferable ballot system of voting in the early ‘50s.

Among other reasons, it was felt at the time that this system was hard to understand, and a simpler system might lead to more voter turnout.

We are now looking at proposals to make the voting system more complicated again. How the pendulum swings and history does have a habit of repeating itself.

Cam Clayton