Letter: We need a collaborative government

The B.C. voter had a plethora of choice available in the 2017 election.

Supporters of the current First-Past-The-Post system (FPTP) argue that changing to a Proportional Representation System (PR) will result in the proliferation of multiple single-issue parties in the Legislature and unstable governments resulting in more frequent elections.

Is this true? What is clear is that the B.C. voter had a plethora of choice available in the 2017 election.

There were 18 parties to choose from plus independents and non-affiliated candidates. Yet, official results show that about 97.5 per cent voted for the NDP, Liberals or Greens.

An important requirement for election in all the PR systems proposed for B.C. is that a party must garner at least 5 per cent of the votes cast to be eligible for a seat. Using this yardstick, even the B.C. Conservative Party that garnered 0.53 per cent of the vote in 2017 would not gain one seat; they would have to increase their vote almost 10-fold to gain a seat under the electoral reform legislation. In short, the risk of a PR system resulting in the election of single-issue or regional parties seems very remote in B.C. under PR.

Application of PR principles to the same 2017 election would have given the Green Party 17 per cent of the vote and about 15 seats, not their current three seats. The other two parties’ seat allocation would be reduced to about 35 seats each. The NDP would see an almost certain reduction in seats under PR.

This suggests that the referendum is not about assuring that they retain power. It is apparent that PR governments will have to govern in a coalition representing at least 50 per cent of the voters. This would require that politicians co-operate rather than confront each other.

We have seen the divisive politics coming out of the United States, Ontario and Quebec, where so-called “majority governments” elected by a minority of voters have polarized the electorate.

We need a collaborative government that develops policy by accommodating a variety of viewpoints that most voters can support. This type of policy would be best accomplished under governments elected by a proportional representation electoral system.

Richard Pearen

Previous story
Gardener’s Diary: Don’t leave it too late

Just Posted

Vernon shelter project nears completion

Approximately 40 beds to open in November

UPDATE: Preliminary inquiry for Sagmoen continues in Vernon

Sagmoen, whose charges were split into three separate matters, has been in custody since Oct. 2017

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Michael Ramsey, 49, was last seen Oct. 21

It’s a YES for the cultural centre

Vernon voters delivered a huge YES in the Cultural Centre Referendum.

Cumming wins Vernon mayor’s chair

‘I felt pretty good about the campaign right from the beginning.’

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

World Junior Hockey fever hits Vernon

Vipers spice up floor ball demonstration at OK Landing School

Vernon Atom teams bag bronze

Fall Harvest Classic Atom Development Hockey Tournament

Shuswap refugee family settles into new, more hopeful life

Father of 10th Syrian family to come to Salmon Arm says learning English, work, top priorities

B.C. government moves to tighten resource industry regulations

New superintendent will oversee engineers, biologists, foresters

Ultra-low-cost carrier Wow Air rolls out new route between Vancouver and Iceland

Flights cost as little as $129

Election watchdog seeks digitally savvy specialists to zero in on threats

Move follows troublesome evidence of online Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election

New Brunswick village lowers ‘straight flag’ after public backlash

The flag was up for just one day

More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.

Most Read