LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Dear Editor:

I’ve just finished dutifully washing recyclables as I have been for years and years. I ask myself what is the point?

Now I have always suspected that not absolutely everything is recycled but I’ve been gullible enough to think the figure may be, say, around 90 per cent. Now I hear that it is more like nine per cent.

Nine per cent?

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries to burn, plough into the earth or push into the sea. Apparently there is huge money to be made in “recycling.”

READ ALSO: RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

READ ALSO: Recycling ambassadors head back to Okanagan streets

I live in a town that has spent time and effort providing us with special plastic bins each for yard waste, recyclables and garbage (which needs to be in plastic bags.)

These are picked up by special trucks with special loading abilities (no doubt costly) and I ask myself what is the point?

So now it’s election time and I ask myself what is the point?

So far, every government we have ever had supports business-as-usual in spite of their promises and pretty words.

Perhaps it’s time to elect a government who has never had the chance to lie to us, one in fact who may actually mind the store, one who truly believes that the planet is not out toilet.

Young people are grasping the point and are not the dupes their elders have been. Perhaps they should be allowed to vote at the age of 16 but then, with business-as-usual governments, that will never happen because why would the Liberals or Conservatives want to ever have to change?

I will vote because our grandchildren need us to make better decisions for their futures.

That is the point.

Susanne Cooper

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Just Posted

Helicopter lands in busy Vernon park

No need to worry, it was all in the name of education at the Emergency Services Showcase

Duplex fire in Lumby

Two occupants were unharmed after house fire

Vernon firefighters limit smoke damage to one condo unit

Pot left on stove believed to be culprit of smoke that forced condo evacuation Sunday afternoon

Vernon champ takes golf game to international level

Seven-consecutive time Vernon city junior golf champ Kendra Jones-Munk plays for Team Canada West

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Most Read