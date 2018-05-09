Letter: Who’s responsible for a spill?

Who is responsible to pay the cost when a spill happens?

To the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change Strategy:

The taxpayers of British Columbia need you to inform us of provisions acceptable for the safe transport of bitumen through our beautiful province.

Will the responsibility be shared by all provinces? After all, they will be sharing the profits. Have you made it clear to all provinces that when a spill occurs, large or small, by accident or man-made error, our tourism and fisheries will be decimated? Not to mention all the fish birds mammals and animals that depend on our ocean for survival. We are all dependent on these two industries for our province to remain healthy.

When Rachel Notley says the B.C. coast belongs to all Canadians does she mean British Columbians are part owners of the Tar Sands?

Does Kinder Morgan have sufficient insurance to cover the cost of this spill? If Alberta is going to profit so much from our commitment why doesn’t she spend them in advance to build a refinery to make bitumen less toxic? It’s a long way to China.

Albertans paid back their debt years ago and have had no provincial sales tax for years, if ever. Yet for years they have been spending it up the wall. Now they are shedding tears for more free handouts. They are motivated by greed. Just look at their landscape. Thousands of deserted oil rigs disfigure and pollute it. Now they think they have the right to do the same to our environment.

My answer no more pipelines until all of the above have been answered and rectified. Then we will take another look. Maybe.

And in closing, I wonder why is not Quebec being changed with penalties too? They too refused to have a pipeline through their beautiful province, ey?

Maureen McClocklin