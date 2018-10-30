Letter: Why so desperate?

I am writing in response to Greg Kyllo’s letter in last week’s paper.

I am writing in response to Greg Kyllo’s letter in last week’s paper.

Why are the Liberals so desperate to kill the Pro/Rep referendum? There have been letters to the editor by their MLAs & a past MLA and a provincial tour by their leader Andrew Wilkinson all denigrating ProRep in extravagant terms — some half-truths, some outright misinformation. Even though Elections B.C. (totally independent of the government) approved the voting process and are overseeing it, it is painted as totally inadequate. Now I understand they have put out a video that suggests that ProRep could result in the election of dictators like Hitler.

If this is so then why do the governments of all but three of the “developed nations” use some form of Proportional Rep? Of the three that don’t — Canada, the U.S. and Britain two are dealing with very unpopular governments. Of the countries using Proportional Rep, we find some of the world’s most successful countries judging by their place in the top five of the World Happiness Report as reported by their citizens. A report by a UN Committee which you can look up it up on the internet.

I have lived in B.C. for more than 60 years and for most of that time, thanks to the First Past the Post system of voting, the politics have been dominated by the provincial Liberals or their predecessors, the Social Credit. As long as they elected a majority of the MLAs it didn’t matter if less than 50 per cent of the voting citizens voted for them. They had 100 per cent of the power and could rule with minimal real input from any other party. This is the reason the Liberals are fighting Pro Rep tooth and nail. They don’t want to have to cooperate with any other party. It is much easier to do things your own way even if is contrary to the popular vote ie. the more than 50 per cent of people who didn’t vote for them.

If the citizens of B.C. vote No to Proportional Rep the Liberals may continue to dominate B.C. politics — unless their coalition of Liberals and Conservatives falls apart.

If we vote Yes to Pro Rep, the government has promised there will be another referendum after two elections. That means if we don’t like it we can vote it out. Or if the Liberals get 51 per cent of the popular vote across the province in the next election they can throw it out. So let’s give Proportional Rep a try.

P.S. — If you can’t understand the differences between the three options you can just answer the first question.

Linda Kennedy

Previous story
Letter: Not sure about the math
Next story
Letter: The new normal

Just Posted

Vernon Marauders primed for playoffs

Face Kamloops Broncos in first-round Interior League action

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department hires new officer

Chris Bridgeman, a veteran of the department, has been hired as training/operations officer

Upgrade work begins on Killiney Beach Park

Community park on Okanagan Lake’s west side suffered significant flood damage in 2017

Vancouver author, poet, songwriter hosts readings at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Bill Arnott presents his readings Nov. 7

Vernon woman embarks on Peru trek for Cystic Fibrosis research

Elaine MacGillivray is taking part in the walk for CF Canada on behalf of her daughter Katie.

BC SPCA: The imprint pets leave on your heart

This year’s BC SPCA gala held in Kelowna will focus on paw prints left on our hearts

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Vernon Voltage amp up offence

Weekend ringette roundup

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Bill Durst Duo spins blues at Vernon’s Record City

Event is Nov. 3

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

Most Read