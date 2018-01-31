LETTER: Women fought for equal rights

It seems that Gordon Thomas has been hiding under a mushroom for the past 50 decades (letter in The Morning Star on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018).

Yes, Justin Trudeau is proud to be a feminist — as are all human beings who know anything at all about the history of women. You can go back to the suffragettes in 1920s England who were not allowed to vote and suffered greatly — beaten, raped, jailed — to promote the right to vote for women all over the world. You can go back to when women were not “allowed” to go to school to be educated, then move forward into the 1970s when women still had to have their husband’s permission to have certain medical procedures done.

Still today, some choose to use the phrase “Who gives this woman” in marriage ceremonies as though women are chattel. I suspect Mr. Thomas is an older citizen who has not kept up with the times.

Times have changed, Gordon — a lot. Most women would call themselves a feminist and believe there should be the same opportunities for women as there are for men.

They believe that a woman is in charge of her body. They believe that rape and abuse of any form including verbal is wrong. They believe that women should be paid the same as a man for the same work.

The average woman believes in equality for all. Did you see on the news the thousands and thousands of women marching for their right to be treated with respect? Do women threaten you, Gordon? Are you of the same ilk as the current POTUS? Perhaps we should name a dinosaur after you.

C.A. Fawcett