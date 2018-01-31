LETTER: Women fought for equal rights

It seems that Gordon Thomas has been hiding under a mushroom for the past 50 decades (letter in The Morning Star on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018).

Yes, Justin Trudeau is proud to be a feminist — as are all human beings who know anything at all about the history of women. You can go back to the suffragettes in 1920s England who were not allowed to vote and suffered greatly — beaten, raped, jailed — to promote the right to vote for women all over the world. You can go back to when women were not “allowed” to go to school to be educated, then move forward into the 1970s when women still had to have their husband’s permission to have certain medical procedures done.

Still today, some choose to use the phrase “Who gives this woman” in marriage ceremonies as though women are chattel. I suspect Mr. Thomas is an older citizen who has not kept up with the times.

Times have changed, Gordon — a lot. Most women would call themselves a feminist and believe there should be the same opportunities for women as there are for men.

They believe that a woman is in charge of her body. They believe that rape and abuse of any form including verbal is wrong. They believe that women should be paid the same as a man for the same work.

The average woman believes in equality for all. Did you see on the news the thousands and thousands of women marching for their right to be treated with respect? Do women threaten you, Gordon? Are you of the same ilk as the current POTUS? Perhaps we should name a dinosaur after you.

C.A. Fawcett

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws
Next story
LETTER: Positive viewpoint about marijuana

Just Posted

Fire contained to side of garage

Alert neighbour spots fire at residence on Old Kamloops Road Tuesday

Magic evening raises firefighting funds

Silver Star Dreamweavers’ special evening of magic raises $16,000

One too many close calls: Tow truck driver speaks out

Tow truck crews fed up with dangers caused by irresponsible drivers.

UPDATED: Man found safe

UPDATED: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7 a.m.: The Vernon RCMP is pleased to… Continue reading

IH gives Greater Vernon water plan clean bill of health

Compliance with provincial water standards achieved

Your Jan. 31 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL Today: Lewis speaks and Cooper commits to Colonials

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. defends distracted driving crackdown

Lawyer says penalties too harsh for texting at stoplights

Actor Mark Salling dies weeks after child porn guilty plea

Sailing was scheduled to be sentenced March 7, prosecutors planned to ask for five to seven years

Senators push for stronger legislation for boosting diversity on boards

Canadian Business Corporations Act affects nearly 270,000 companies but changes wouldn’t affect all

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has announced it will move two idle drilling rigs from Canada

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Leading polar bear experts say Canada needs to do much better than the rating suggests

B.C. MMA champion Bibiano Fernandes to meet double title-holder

The five-foot-seven Fernandes started his pro career in his native Brazil, in Manaus, in 2004

Former B.C. government aide to be sentenced over vote-getting scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October to breach of trust for the partisan use of taxpayer money

Most Read