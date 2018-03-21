Letters to the editor

Keep fighting TB

Tuberculosis (TB) is a highly contagious disease, caused by bacteria. Each year, TB claims the lives of 1.7 million people worldwide. TB is not only a problem in third-world-countries, but also here in Canada, with a higher prevalence in the northern provinces.

Due to the lack of vaccination, disease prevention is most important. Additionally, some TB bacteria have changed over the years, giving rise to forms of multi-drug resistant TB, which means treatment is lengthy, complicated and accompanied by severe side effects.

Did you know that 1 in 4 people in this world have TB? March 24 is World TB day, raising awareness and providing an opportunity to mobilize funds towards TB elimination. I am glad to see Canada as a top donor to the Global Fund to fight Tuberculosis. I hope that this commitment continues in the future so that we can meet our goal to stop TB.

Karolin Klement, PhD

Calgary

Protest Industry Needed

I’m pleased by Tom Fletcher’s B.C. Views of your March 7 edition, wherein he accuses environmental activists in the energy sector of being well funded and professional. I can only hope he is correct. It’s high time that adequate funding be supplied for actions against short-sighted projects like pipelines to transport the primary cause of climate change.

He further accuses the activists of being “secretive” and reliant on “digital security”. If they are, it’s surely no wonder; they’re up against some of the most powerful, moneyed and unscrupulous forces in our society, and need every protection.

Fletcher’s purpose here of course is to make such activists appear dishonest. But nowhere does he accuse them of not believing in what they’re fighting for. And nowhere does he suggest evidence that they are not indeed supported by the grassroots he claims they are manufacturing.

Thanks for the heads up, Tom.

Russ Collins

Shuswap Falls

Fairy Tales of Fear

Really?! Alberta Conservative leader Jason Kenny and The Morning Star’s Tom Fletcher see opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline as a communist or American plot. Where is the discussion by Tom or Jason of the peer reviewed science of climate change or of a vision of a sustainable future for our great grandchildren? If these fairy tales of fear are the best the supporters of big oil can come up with then these weak and desperate arguments are a good sign of progress for a fossil fuel free future.

Bill Darnell

Vernon BC

Good Food Box

As a volunteer and a patron of the Good Food Box I wish to clarify a misconception held by many people. The Good Food Box is/was for all people who wished to pay the $17. It is a great financial as well as nutritious idea. The box was first rate produce, 10 to 11 items purchased locally as much as possible. As it was only once a month I don’t believe it hurt our grocery stores too much. Our local grocery store is truly community minded and sponsors many organizations in our town and we would never wish to hurt their business.

Perhaps the lack of patrons is due to the above misconception, time issue/shop in one place/do it and get it over with. Produce is good, price is very economical- so what could be the problem?

Brenda Wiechert

Armstrong

Large Men’s clothing

I have had my eyes open this week when I went out to buy my husband a few new clothes before our up coming travels. He wears a large size and in the past, I have managed, mostly at Mark’s and an occasional trip to Kelowna to Mr. Big and Tall (t seems to be gone now). I know that various stores stock plus size for women, but I was not prepared for the absence of large sizes for men! I guess that means all men in our catchment area fit into a size 40 or less, I don’t think so! I have trolled The Bay and netted one T-shirt, Marks where I found a pair of shorts and that is it. Winners, Walmart and a men’s store just ignore that we have a lot of hefty guys around. Where do you buy your clothes and why is this particular group of consumers so discriminated against. To put the cherry on the top, I could not even find a men’s housecoat. Come on marketing specialists, here is an opportunity to grab the action, at least, I hope.

Linda Jackson

Crosswalks need attention

This morning on my way to town I heard the City of Vernon promoting in a radio ad drivers to pay special attention to pedestrians.

Rather then spending money on expensive radio advertising the City better should spend the funds on maintenance of the city crosswalks most of which are not marked or are barely visible.

Reiner Stass

Public works

I have lived in Vernon since 1978 and I have to agree with a letter from Mark Perry, the road maintenance in this town is almost next to third world conditions. I remember back in 2013 when the city decided to redo Alexis Park Drive three times a complete tear down of side walks and asphalt, I have had enough of this town and it’s over inflated property taxes and valuation. And with crime being higher than it’s ever been I can’t see how people think housing here is worth so much, if we had adequate policing and a public works that had qualified persons the housing would be worth it.

Randall McFarland