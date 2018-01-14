Lifting Spirits

LETTER: Shopper enjoys Vernon Pipes and Drumming Group during holidays

Thank you so much to the Vernon Pipes and Drumming Group who boosted Christmas spirit through impromptu concerts in the Vernon area. I was lucky enough to benefit from their musical spirit at the Vernon Superstore during the holidays.

Their interlude was so magical and made a huge difference in my own Christmas spirit. However, later I was at the Village Green Mall and felt tremendously lucky to happen upon the troop playing outside Starbucks. Unfortunately, as people gathered around to enjoy their magical uplifting songs, some mall managers came out and halted their Christmas sharing saying they did not have a permit.

I couldn’t believe the bah humbug coming out of those mall managers. As a result, the band was told to halt and leave. I along with other disappointed members of the public also chose to leave as I took my shopping elsewhere.

I will not support an organization where policing and politics is so extreme that we can no longer enjoy the generosity of shared song. Thank you to all the members of the Vernon Pipe and Drum Band for braving the cold and sharing your time and talent to uplift others. You can count on myself and friends to attend your future events away from the Village Green Mall.

Heather J.

