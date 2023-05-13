List of dog-friendly flowers offered by Vernon nursery

You may already know that Finnegan, the puppy, came to live with me when he was 12 weeks old.

He is now seven months old, having spent a good part of the winter digging his way to middle earth. He loves to be outdoors.

He has chewed his way through two of his beds and several stuffies. He even likes to play and chew with rocks and sticks.

He is about 17 to 18 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds soaking wet. He is a long-legged fellow. He was neutered, so I’m hoping his amorous behaviour with one of his favourite stuffies will cease.

He is a happy and friendly little scallywag with a big streak of mischief in his personality. He loves to play and he loves to snuggle.

Due to the aforementioned digging, I will be doing lawn repairs in my new lawn (new last summer) and have been thinking of the flowers that I will put in this year.

Of course, some plants and flowers are toxic to animals, so I don’t want to put those in. I had to move some of my indoor plants higher, so that Finnigan won’t try to taste them.

I turned to The Flower Spot to see if they could help. They provided a long list of flowers that are acceptable and safe for puppies both indoors and outdoors. I will concentrate on the outdoor list for this purpose. Here are a few – keep in mind these are also approved by the ASPCA but remember every dog is different and some dogs could still have a reaction.These are less toxic than a lot of others.

You can ask them for the list when you go to the greenhouse.

– African daisy

– alyssum

– basil (herb)

– begonias

– cilantro (herb)

– creeping Charlie

– creeping Zinnia

– cucumber

– dill (herb)

– fennel (herb)

– gerbera daisy

– grape ivy

– hawthorn

– hens and chickens

– hollyhock

– melons

– marigold

– magnolia

– moss fern

– moss phlox

– pansies

– rabbits foot fern

– red maple tree

– rose

– rosemary (herb)

– sage (herb)

– stargazer lily

– stevia

– strawberries

– sunflowers

– Swedish ivy

– wild strawberries

– zinnia

– zucchini plant

Enjoy your plants and flowers and if you have a puppy, and know you can have safe plants that even your fur person will be safe around if they are nibblers.

Happy Spring!

Carole Fawcett is a clinical hypnotherapist, freelance writer and retired counsellor.

www.wordaffair.com

