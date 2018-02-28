Logging in Vernon’s watershed

It’s time to look after the area’s natural resources

I’m writing this letter because of the logging currently being performed on the top of Vernon Mountain in the Vernon’s watershed areas. To say I’m concerned is an understatement. It is obvious that our world weather is changing to more extremes.

Let’s use our local weather for last year as an example, with huge dumps of snow late in the winter season, floods followed by a very aggressive warming trend then almost immediately we went in to super dry conditions with half the province on fire. Vernon mountain conditions were so dry that forestry had to shut down the use of any traffic in the bush.

It’s a known fact that logging, once done, dries out that terrain. Logging on Vernon Mountain like what’s going on right now will lead to less water holding, faster run off, more erosion and ultimately less water for all the residents of Vernon. There will be less underground water running, wells will dry up, lower reservoirs will overfill early and wreak havoc on their systems. Becker Lake on the top of the mountain is one of our natural reservoirs that could easily dry up without the forest around it to conserve water runoff.

Now I’m not an expert but in my 65 years of life I have watched all these trends and it is very obvious to me that what we are currently doing will be catastrophic for our future of life in Vernon. Are we that short-sighted that a few dollars in the logging system’s pockets is more important than our most precious resource, water? I ask why it’s being allowed to happen with no oversight from the city of Vernon, B.C. government and federal government? Aren’t these controlling parties supposed to be looking after our resources and our people? I only hope this letter can make more Vernon people aware of what’s going on just out of their sight on the top of Vernon Mountain. The photo on the left shows what it looks like today on the top of Vernon Mountain.

John Huddart, project manager

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Fight bullying every day

Just Posted

Sagmoen slated for bail hearing today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m.

Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Climate change opening doors for Okanagan agriculture

Fruit crop potential has been identified for Shuswap, North Okanagan

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Cherryville accident claims skier

Vancouver man dies in skiing accident

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. veterinarian wants 2,900-km death trap that’s killing moose removed

Collapsed, 100-year-old Yukon Telegraph line believed to be killing moose across north

Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

Potential gun owners scrutinized under Canadian laws

The government wants to know who you are sleeping with

Tolko announces joint venture to build sawmill in Louisiana

Vernon-based lumber company expands to the United States

Loud, loving parrots at Vancouver sanctuary can stay for now

A group of parrots awaiting adoption in Vancouver can stay put for now, after a lease on a warehouse full of the chattering birds was extended.

Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers envied by Scotland

It’s a radical treatment that provides daily doses of alcohol to people struggling with problem drinking

India denies role in Atwal controversy; ‘baseless,’ says official

India’s Ministry of External Affairs states the Indian government had no role in an attempted murderer being invited

Most Read

  • Logging in Vernon’s watershed

    It’s time to look after the area’s natural resources