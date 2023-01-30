A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)

Look after our nurses, so they can look after us

LETTER: Writer urges increase in nurse wages to help solve medical problems

I would like to say how very pleased I am with our nurses.

We have heard that we have shortages of nurses all across our country of Canada.

Our nurses need to be looked at once more.

The shifts are long and hard and deal with all forms of society’s needs.

I have seen the nurses in action and I believe that they complete all-day marathons.

If we are to solve our medical problems and if we want to be attended with the high quality of attention we receive we need to up our nurses wages.

Nurses are the gold pot at the end of the rainbow and we all want to partake of that pot of gold.

Yes that’s exactly what we need to do to make sure our nurses are given a good share of the finances due to the outpouring of their care and dedication we all receive each time we enter the door way of our hospitals.

Raise the wages in portion to the hard hard work these nurses do each day.

Solve this problem practically with wages that our in line with doctors wages.

If we look after our nurses properly, nurses will be willing to look after us as we would like.

Laurie Juli

READ MORE: Vernon sees rise in overdose, drug poisoning in 2022

READ MORE: Vernon man tries to break the stigma of mental health problems

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HealthcareLetter to the Editornurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
FINLAYSON: 2023 could be one of the weakest years for B.C. home sales in two decades

Just Posted

A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)
Look after our nurses, so they can look after us

Thanks to the Rural and Northern Immigration pilot program, Jorel Aguiluz is happy to be back in Vernon – permanently. (Contributed)
Pilot program lands IT worker in Vernon – permanently

It was a bluebird day for the Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
New route, road closures in place for Vernon Winter Carnival parade

Lumby’s Ramshorn Pub has been divided and is for lease following extensive renovations. (Royal LePage image)
Former Lumby pub open for business ideas