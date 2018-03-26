Lumby scores with rink funds

LETTER: Pat Duke Memorial Arena improvements thanks to locals and politicians who pushed for funds

A big flipping kudos goes to Tannis Nelson and staff at NORD who applied for the government funding for the Lumby Pat Duke Arena improvements! They’ve turned a $140,000 upgrade into a $3-million plan.

Their patience is appreciated with the application and the time frame did not go without question and complaints about what should be taking place.

For the record I don’t know of any Kraft Hockeville winning community who has upgraded that same year as it takes funds, planning, public consultation and leadership. Thankfully Lumby and NORD have that!

Thanks to Rick Fairbairn, Randal ‘Thatswhatshesaid’ Ostafichuk and Hank Cameron of White Valley Parks Recreation & Culture for their patience and assistance in bringing this to the community.

Thanks to the other members of NORD for supporting this funding as well as Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton, councillors Randal (again ;), Lori Mindnich, Nick Hodge and Julie Pilon, as well as Rich Richardson.

Many times y’all don’t get a thank you.

T H A N K Y O U!!!

Thank you for believing that “Lumby can.”

This is a big deal! Thanks for the happy tears as I look back on two years. I value and appreciate you all.

And thanks Eric Foster as you are an incredible supporter of Lumby and when asked you show up not because you’re the MLA but because you care and that does not go unnoticed.

Thanks again!

Angie Clowry,

A very proud former Lumby resident!