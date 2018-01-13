Making bad choices

I am writing in support of the letter by Maria Ungaro as I agree wholeheartedly with everything she said in her well written commentary.

We all face challenges throughout our lives. At age 77, I’ve certainly faced my share. Each one of us make choices when faced with hurtful or crisis situations in our lives. To choose drugs as a way of coping is ridiculious in the extreme.

Jesus didn’t get through life on earth without sorrow and pain, and you aren’t going to either. Instead of turning to drugs to cope, you better cowboy up and face your problems head on. When you choose the behaviour you choose the consequences. I see absolutely no reason why we as a society should be expected to foot the bill for their choices.

However, I do feel a great sympathy and concern for the working poor. People who are homeless because they simply can’t afford rent on their meager income.

Lets help them.

Jeannette Spooner