Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and the provincial government are working to address healthcare concerns, and other issues British Columbians are facing. (Contributed)

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and the provincial government are working to address healthcare concerns, and other issues British Columbians are facing. (Contributed)

Making the services you need work for you: Vernon-Monashee MLA

COLUMN: Harwinder Sandhu outlines changes underway or en route to help British Columbians

Harwinder Sandhu

Vernon-Monashee MLA

British Columbians have a lot to think about and worry about these days. Between housing, health care and job security, this fall has been challenging for many people. But your government and Premier David Eby are committed to making life easier and tackling the cost of living, in as many ways as we can.

We know the services that British Columbians rely on need to be dependable, affordable, and accessible. That’s why new changes are coming to make these services work for British Columbians, when they need them. Many families with kids are benefiting from the expanded $10 a day childcare program, which saves families about $850 a month, per child. To date, the government has brought in nearly 12,500 spaces in communities across B.C., including here in Vernon. These numbers are constantly growing, and more and more centres are converting to $10-a-day spaces, while new, affordable centres are also being opened.

The government is building a future where affordable, quality, inclusive child care is a core service that families can count on.

There are also changes coming to pharmacies and the healthcare sector, including the new BC Health Human Resources Strategy, which will increase the number of training seats for new doctors, changing regulations to allow paramedics to better treat patients that need emergency care, and create more manageable workloads for staff.

We are also giving pharmacists the ability to renew prescriptions for some medications, saving time for doctors, and saving you from unnecessary trips.

In December, I was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, and I am thrilled to jump into this new role to help British Columbians. Alongside the minister of health, I look forward to working with seniors, their families, advocates, healthcare professionals and cultural communities to make sure that everyone can access the care they need, when they need it, and where they need it.

This month, I joined the minister of health to announce one of our next steps to support people working in health care. We are helping internationally trained nurses and doctors work in B.C. with new supports to help get rid of barriers to work, while reducing the costs of applications and assessment fees. We know that these skilled professionals can help British Columbians, and support our health-care system, and I am thrilled that we are taking these steps to support workers, and support patients.

These are just the first few steps to make sure that the people who need the most help receive assistance. There is more work to do, but Vernon-Monashee residents can be assured that there is more good news to come from the provincial government.

READ MORE: Seniors have Vernon-Monashee MLA working for them

READ MORE: Frustrations vented as veterans ombudsperson visits North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC governmentVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Uzelman: Lytton – A look back in time and a glimpse of the future

Just Posted

Armstrong’s Tim Smith will be among the competitors at the B.C. Open and B.C. Women’s Stick Curling Championships Friday to Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Smith’s home Armstrong Curling Club. First draw goes at 8 a.m. Friday. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. stick curlers sweep into finals in Armstrong

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and the provincial government are working to address healthcare concerns, and other issues British Columbians are facing. (Contributed)
Making the services you need work for you: Vernon-Monashee MLA

A Vernon group has launched a petition campaign asking the Regional District of North Okanagan to enhance its dog control presence at RDNO on-leash parks due to “many off-leash dogs in them and the safety concerns this represents.” (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon group barking for more dog control presence in parks

Zach McPhee is a former major junior and university hockey player. He recently released his debut single, called Bring On. (Contributed)
Former Vernon Viper Zach McPhee ready to Bring On the music